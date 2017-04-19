Marotta wanted Dybala and Mascherano

Beppe Marotta reveals the “risk” he took in signing Paulo Dybala and confirms Juventus tried to buy Javier Mascherano from Barcelona.

The Bianconeri won the first leg 3-0 in Turin and the Champions League quarter-final decider is at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“Dybala was a big opportunity, we believed from the start and when competition erupted with Milan and Inter, we had the courage to take a risk by raising our bid.

“We knew that we had a great talent within our grasp and therefore it was worth the risk,” the Bianconeri director told Mediaset Premium of their €40m swoop from Palermo.

Marotta was asked if there was truth in the rumour Juventus had tried to sign Mascherano over the summer.

“It’s normal that over the course of a summer transfer session, you can try even some moves that are improbable, but an ambitious club and its directors have the duty to at least try for these targets, even if they have a small chance of going through. It’s not a defeat, failing to complete those moves.”

Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, so feel confident they can qualify tonight.

“There is the right level of concentration, great respect, but absolutely no fear. This is our most important game of the season so far, in a difficult arena, against a very tough opponent and we are fully aware of our own strength.

“I think today the collective is important, the mentality of a positive, attacking team that has an excellent defence, but has no intention of sitting back in the final third, because otherwise that could create problems.

“Massimiliano Allegri has imposed this mentality over the last few weeks and I have faith that it’s what we’ll see this evening.

“Barcelona’s greatest strength is their attack, as they are capable of conceding a lot, as they did in Paris in Turin, but also of fighting back thanks to their remarkable potential upfront.”

