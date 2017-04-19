CL: Juve defence beats Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are through to the Champions League semi-final after a relatively comfortable 0-0 draw at Camp Nou, ending Barcelona’s 15-game home winning streak.

They go into Friday's draw with Real Madrid, Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

The Bianconeri won the first leg 3-0 with a Paulo Dybala brace and Giorgio Chiellini header, fielding an unchanged XI at Camp Nou, but the Blaugrana had Sergio Busquets back from suspension and returned to a 4-3-3 formation. Rafinha and Aleix Vidal were long-term absentees, with Javier Mascherano benched after a calf problem.

Barcelona had won all 15 Champions League home games under Luis Enrique and were unbeaten here since September 2013, managing 19 victories and a draw. Juve, meanwhile, won all their continental away fixtures this season.

As Barça fought back from a 4-0 first leg defeat to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in the last round, 6-1 on the night, Max Allegri was well aware that nothing could be taken for granted.

The visitors had an aggressive start, Gonzalo Higuain only able to scuff a chipped up free kick and then blasted over after a Busquets error from the edge of the box. Gerard Pique’s sliding block was decisive on a Juan Cuadrado counter and Jordi Alba couldn’t quite get control of a Lionel Messi ball over the top.

Messi toe-poked a loose ball inches wide from 14 yards in a great chance, though Gigi Buffon’s first save was on 31 minutes, beating away a deflected Messi snapshot at the near post.

Miralem Pjanic’s inspired pass over the top was not finalised, as Higuain scuffed the volley straight at Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Andres Iniesta went into the book for stopping a Cuadrado counter-attack.

Neymar was yellow carded for lunging into a very late tackle and Juve were furious when they put the ball out so Mario Mandzukic could get treatment, but Barcelona didn’t return it.

After the restart, Cuadrado’s angled drive was just wide after an excellent Higuain through ball, while Messi blasted off target after combining with Neymar.

Cuadrado turned a defender inside out to force a Ter Stegen fingertip save at the near post, then Messi’s strike took a slight deflection off Chiellini to go inches wide. Messi also curled a free kick over the bar after Chiellini was booked for bringing down Luis Suarez.

Suarez caught Alex Sandro in possession and forced Sami Khedira into a bookable offence, meaning the German will be suspended.

Barcelona stepped up the pressure with a series of corners and Buffon fumbled one, but Messi ballooned over the open goal. Sergi Roberto’s left-foot curler shaved a coat of paint off the far post, but Dybala didn’t get enough bend on his shot after squirming between two defenders.

Barcelona were pinning Juve back, so Andrea Barzagli replaced Dybala and the Blaugrana moved to 3-4-3. Buffon was not fooled by Javier Mascherano’s presence on a Neymar cross-shot, but on the counter Khedira prodded straight at Ter Stegen and Mario Lemina’s effort was deflected just wide.

Barcelona had penalty appeals in the final minute, but Alex Sandro had his arm behind his back when the Busquets cross struck from close range.

The Catalans had won their last 15 Champions League home fixtures and last failed to score in a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in May 2013.

Barcelona 0-0 Juventus (0-3 agg)

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto (Mascherano 78), Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic (Alcacer 58), Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado (Lemina 83), Dybala (Barzagli 74), Mandzukic; Higuain (Asamoah 88)

Ref: Kuipers (NED)

