Cuadrado: 'Juve deserved it'

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado felt Juventus “hunger and spirit of sacrifice” were decisive for qualification against Barcelona.

The 3-0 first leg victory was crucial, but the Bianconeri had relatively few scares at Camp Nou in a 0-0 draw.

“We came here aware that we are a great side and so are Barcelona, but you could tell our hunger, spirit of sacrifice and I think we deserved it,” the Colombian told Mediaset Premium.

“We did everything that we tested in training, it’s a shame the counter-attacks didn’t result in a goal, but the important thing was to qualify.”

Juve go into the Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid, Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

“Who next? I think whatever God decides is best.”

