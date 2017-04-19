Dybala: 'Not easy with Barcelona'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala confessed “keeping a clean sheet over two legs against Barcelona isn’t easy,” but Juventus have no preference for the semi-final.

The 3-0 first leg victory was decisive, in which the Argentine bagged a brace, as tonight’s 0-0 draw at Camp Nou ended Barcelona’s 15-match Champions League home winning streak.

“We are so happy with this achievement against a great Barcelona side,” La Joya told Mediaset Premium.

“Considering all the games leading up to this, including PSG, we knew that we had to be solid. Keeping a clean sheet over two legs against Barcelona is not easy.

“My ‘new’ boots brought me luck with the two goals in the first leg and the qualification, so I’ll continue at least in the Champions League.”

Did Dybala’s Argentina teammate Lionel Messi say anything to him afterwards?

“Messi? We didn’t really talk, we just said hi, along with all the other players.”

Now Juventus go into the semi-finals with Real Madrid, Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

“When we watched the Champions League draw, we wanted anyone except Barcelona and picked them out the hat. So now we’ll just see what happens – there are no favourites.”

