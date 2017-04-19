Bonucci: 'Now fear Juventus!'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci insists they proved themselves after eliminating Barcelona and “every opponent must worry about Juventus now.”

It ended 3-0 on aggregate thanks to the first leg result and a goalless draw at Camp Nou, the first time Barcelona failed to score here in the Champions League since May 2013.

“We knew they were coming to push us high, running a few risks at the back, but we did well to be united and compact when defending, above all thanks to Dani Alves and Mandzukic for pressuring their full-backs,” Bonucci told Mediaset Premium.

“It was a performance of great unity and solidity. We have belief in ourselves, because scoring three goals past Barcelona and then keeping a clean sheet at Camp Nou proves we are a great team. Now there are another two steps to go.

“We should’ve done better when playing out of defence and going on the counter. Nonetheless, we still created several chances and it was hard to approach it any other way in the circumstances. We just failed to convert our opportunities.

“This Juventus deserves applause for how it approaches every game, whether it’s Barcelona or Pescara. It’s another step in our growth process, now every opponent must worry about Juventus.”

Bonucci swapped shirts with Lionel Messi after the final whistle.

“I was pleased to have the jersey of the best player in the world, so it was just a great memento for my personal collection. My son will be very happy, though he might be happier with that of Andrea Belotti!”

Juventus are in the Champions League semi-finals with Real Madrid, Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

“I think it’s not who we don’t want to face, but the fact all three of the other teams don’t want to face us. Juventus invoke fear now in others and we’ve proved ourselves, so our objective is to play the Final in Cardiff.”

