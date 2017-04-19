NEWS
Wednesday April 19 2017
Luis Enrique won't tip Juve triumph
By Football Italia staff

Luis Enrique said Barcelona “lacked sharpness,” but doesn’t see Juventus as Champions League favourites now.

The Bianconeri won 3-0 in Turin and held out for a relatively comfortable goalless draw at Camp Nou, making this the first European home fixture that Barca failed to win or score in under Lucho’s tenure.

“This is football. We wanted to play at a fast pace with many shots on target, but tonight we lacked sharpness in the final third,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“It was a good game between two great teams. I tip my hat to Juventus.”

Juve go into the semi-finals with Real Madrid, Monaco and Atletico Madrid.

“Can they reach the Final? They have a great Coach, great players and have everything it takes to win the Champions League…

“Having said that, there are other sides who are in a similar position.”

