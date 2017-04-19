Pique: 'Juventus deserved it'

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique confessed Juventus “played better over the two legs and can win the Champions League this season.”

The 3-0 first leg result proved decisive, as the Bianconeri held out for a goalless draw, the first European side to avoid defeat or a goal here since Bayern Munich in May 2013.

“To see Camp Nou like that after a defeat fills me with pride as a Culé,” said Pique.

“It was difficult to overturn the first leg result and we did have several chances that we were unable to convert into goals. As time wore on, it became increasingly unlikely we’d achieve our objective.

“Juve know how to defend very well and today they proved that. The Bianconeri played a style of football that is suited to them and did it very well.

“Over the two legs, Juventus played better than we did and deserved to go through to the semi-finals. I wish them all the best going forward and I think they can win the Champions League this season.”

The Italians are in the semi-finals along with Real Madrid, Monaco and Atletico Madrid, with the draw made on Friday.

