Buffon 'didn't expect clean sheet'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon “honestly didn’t believe” he’d keep a clean sheet away to Barcelona, but Juventus have “evolved to become more European.”

The goalkeeper kept two clean sheets over the 3-0 aggregate victory in the Champions League quarter-final.

“Aside from the result, the belief and character of our approach was excellent and it’s a good confidence booster to qualify comfortably against what remains probably the best team in the world,” the captain told Mediaset Premium and RSI.

“I did think we had a good chance of qualification after the 3-0 first leg result, but I honestly didn’t believe we would come to Camp Nou and keep a clean sheet. When you face a side like this, with their attacking options, you think that one or two goals are always going to be scored.

“The fact we stopped Barcelona scoring over 180 minutes of football means we really are solid.

“Our growth process started a few years ago and needs to continue. It certainly can’t just stop or plateau after this victory. It’s down to us now, our destiny is in our own hands for whether we can improve. When it comes to the trophy, fate has a hand in that, too.

“Aside from our determination, which is traditionally part of the Juventus identity, we are becoming more ‘European’ by pressing, proving dangerous in attack and controlling the game more than we did in previous years.

“If we build on that even more, and continue to evolve, then we can become a truly great team.”

Juve are in the Champions League semi-finals with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Monaco ahead of Friday’s draw.

“I meant it when I said I didn’t want to face Leicester in the quarter-finals, partly because it would’ve been really sad for us to end that fairy-tale.

“It’s good that we got to face Barcelona, as getting through such a very tough and top level test gave us the kind of self-confidence that means we have no preference in the semi-final draw going forward."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more