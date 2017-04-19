Dani Alves: 'Bittersweet feeling'

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves admitted to a “bittersweet feeling” after Juventus knocked his former club Barcelona out of the Champions League.

This was his first return to Camp Nou since leaving last summer and helped earn a 0-0 draw, reaching the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.

“It was tough, but I am happy for the club and my teammates,” the Brazilian told reporters.

“This night does give me a bittersweet feeling, because coming here brings back so many good memories from my time in this stadium and to see your friends sad is an odd sensation.

“It’s painful, but this is part of our profession.”

Dani Alves and Juan Cuadrado comforted a sobbing Neymar after the final whistle. What did he say?

“I told him that this is football, that’s just the way it is. I already told him that I didn’t want to take on Barcelona for all that we had gone through together, but that in these situations you have to leave feelings aside.

“Everyone defended their club colours and Neymar needn’t be sad. It’s just a defeat and he has to move on.”

