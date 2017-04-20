Mirante: ‘Buffon the best ever’

By Football Italia staff

Bologna goalkeeper Antonio Mirante hails Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon - “when he stops we’ll say he was the greatest”.

The 33-year-old began his career with the Bianconeri alongside Buffon, making seven appearances in Serie B after the Calciopoli scandal.

While he was unable to unseat the Italy captain, Mirante bears no grudges over his time in Turin.

“[Working with Buffon was] a school,” the Rossoblu ‘keeper told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“When he stops playing we’ll say he was the greatest. He has never bowed the pressure or criticism and he’s someone who never allows himself to miss even one training session.

“He’s an incredible athlete, and the goalkeeper’s role is the hardest. You have to be a perfect athlete.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more