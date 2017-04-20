Inter meet for James Rodriguez

By Football Italia staff

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio reportedly met super-agent Jorge Mendes last night, to discuss James Rodriguez and Fabinho.

The Nerazzurri director was spotted at Stade Louis II for last night’s Champions League match between Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, which has naturally caused a flurry of speculation.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Ausilio went to the principality to meet with the agent Jorge Mendes, and discussed at least two players.

The first is Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez, who is expected to leave Los Merengues this summer and would cost around €60m.

Also on the radar is Fabinho, the Monaco right-back whose price tag is thought to be around €30m.

While both deals would be expensive, it’s thought Suning Group would be willing to fund them.

The real stumbling block could be the Beneamata’s current status, as they won’t be in the Champions League next season and may miss out on the Europa League too.

