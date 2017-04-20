New Milan to meet Raiola

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s new owners will reportedly meet Mino Raiola in the coming days to discuss a renewal for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of next season, and his agent did not want to commit his client’s future to the club while the ownership situation was unclear.

After the takeover of the club was finally completed last month, Corriere della Sera reports that a renewal for Donnarumma is one of the main priorities.

To that end, the new board will meet with both Raiola and the 19-year-old’s parents to explain their plans for the future of the Rossoneri.

It’s hoped that Donnarumma will commit his future to the club if he and his agent are assured that the Diavolo will return to being competitive.

