Can Pioli save his job?

By Football Italia staff

After four games without a win, including blowing a two-goal lead against Milan, Inter Coach Stefano Pioli is under pressure.

The Nerazzurri have slipped to seventh-place in Serie A, meaning that if the season ended now they would miss out on Europe altogether.

Having signed an 18-month contract when replacing Frank de Boer, the former Lazio boss doesn’t exactly have job security, but he could still retain his place on the bench for next season.

Corriere dello Sport is reporting this morning that Pioli is convinced his side will react against Fiorentina on Saturday, and that they can take 15 points from the final six games.

That would leave the Beneamata on 71 points, which has been good enough for at least fourth-place every season since Serie A became 20 teams.

It would also be four more points than Inter accrued in the whole of last season, which given De Boer’s inept reign may be enough to see Pioli stay on.

In addition, the dearth of available candidates could also see the Coach given a stay of execution.

Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone has made no secret of his desire to sit on the Nerazzurri bench one day, but it appears he won’t leave this summer.

Links to Antonio Conte have been shrugged off by the Chelsea manager, while Luciano Spalletti may yet stay at Roma.

It has been reported that Suning Group, who own Inter, could even offer Pioli the job at Jiangsu Suning if they decide to make a change at San Siro, though Fiorentina may also be an option.

