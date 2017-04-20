Juventus to tie down Allegri?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will meet with Massimiliano Allegri next week to discuss a contract extension, according to reports.

The Coach is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and he has been linked with a switch to Arsenal in the English Premier League.

The Bianconeri have repeatedly stated that they’re happy to continue with Allegri, and after reaching the Champions League semi-finals last night, Tuttosport reports they’re preparing to offer a new deal.

Next week, the newspaper reports, Allegri and the club will meet to discuss a renewal which would see the tactician commit until 2020, a two-year extension to his current deal.

It’s also likely that he will be offered a wage rise, as well as bonuses for achievements on the pitch.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more