Thursday April 20 2017
Juventus to tie down Allegri?
By Football Italia staff

Juventus will meet with Massimiliano Allegri next week to discuss a contract extension, according to reports.

The Coach is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and he has been linked with a switch to Arsenal in the English Premier League.

The Bianconeri have repeatedly stated that they’re happy to continue with Allegri, and after reaching the Champions League semi-finals last night, Tuttosport reports they’re preparing to offer a new deal.

Next week, the newspaper reports, Allegri and the club will meet to discuss a renewal which would see the tactician commit until 2020, a two-year extension to his current deal.

It’s also likely that he will be offered a wage rise, as well as bonuses for achievements on the pitch.

