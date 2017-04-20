Juventus in pole for Tolisso

By Football Italia staff

Napoli, Inter and Milan are all reportedly interested in Lyon's Corentin Tolisso, but Juventus are leading the chase.

The midfielder has been instrumental for the French side this season, getting 14 goals and eight assists and winning a first call-up for France.

According to L’Équipe, there is a lot of Italian interest in the 22-year-old with the two Milan clubs and Napoli both interested.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested, but it’s thought Juve are firmly in pole position, and could even conclude a deal before the end of the season.

OL are looking to bring in over €45m for the midfielder.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more