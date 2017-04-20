NEWS
Thursday April 20 2017
Juventus in pole for Tolisso
By Football Italia staff

Napoli, Inter and Milan are all reportedly interested in Lyon's Corentin Tolisso, but Juventus are leading the chase.

The midfielder has been instrumental for the French side this season, getting 14 goals and eight assists and winning a first call-up for France.

According to L’Équipe, there is a lot of Italian interest in the 22-year-old with the two Milan clubs and Napoli both interested.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be interested, but it’s thought Juve are firmly in pole position, and could even conclude a deal before the end of the season.

OL are looking to bring in over €45m for the midfielder.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies