‘Deulofeu? We’ll see…’

By Football Italia staff

Sporting director Robert Fernandez says Barcelona will “carefully evaluate” the option of re-signing Gerard Deulofeu.

The winger is currently at Milan, on loan from Everton, but the Blaugrana can buy him back in the summer for €12m.

Previously the Catalan giants have hinted that they will do so, but the sporting director sounded a more cautious note today.

“We can exercise the option to take him back, and we’ll carefully evaluate that,” Fernandez told ANSA.

“He’s doing well, but for now the most important thing is for him to keep doing it with the utmost calm.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more