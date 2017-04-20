NEWS
Thursday April 20 2017
Del Piero: ‘Juventus can win CL’
By Football Italia staff

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero believes his former side “are built to win the Champions League”.

The Bianconeri reached the semi-finals last night with a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou, having won 3-0 against Barcelona in the first leg.

“They did everything they had to do without conceding anything to Barcelona,” Del Piero told Sky.

“Juventus reached the semi-finals for the second time in three years and that’s a very important thing. Two years ago, Juventus seemed in deficit compared with Barça, but you didn’t see that on the pitch, or even on an emotional level.

“They defended as a great team and showed that they’re built to win the Champions League.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies