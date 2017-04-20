Del Piero: ‘Juventus can win CL’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero believes his former side “are built to win the Champions League”.

The Bianconeri reached the semi-finals last night with a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou, having won 3-0 against Barcelona in the first leg.

“They did everything they had to do without conceding anything to Barcelona,” Del Piero told Sky.

“Juventus reached the semi-finals for the second time in three years and that’s a very important thing. Two years ago, Juventus seemed in deficit compared with Barça, but you didn’t see that on the pitch, or even on an emotional level.

“They defended as a great team and showed that they’re built to win the Champions League.”

