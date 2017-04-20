NEWS
Thursday April 20 2017
Valeri for Fiorentina-Inter
By Football Italia staff

Paolo Valeri has been announced as the referee for Inter’s trip to Fiorentina on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri haven’t won in their last four games, and travel to the Artemio Franchi looking to get their Europa League hopes back on track. Click here for a match preview.

Today the AIA has announced the referees for Week 33, with Valeri assigned to the match in Florence.

The Viola’s last experience with Valeri was the 2-1 defeat at Milan in February, while Inter beat Genoa 2-0 in December with the 42-year-old in the middle.

Elsewhere, Claudio Gavillucci will take charge of Milan-Empoli and Massimiliano Irrati will oversee Roma’s trip to Pescara.

Serie A Week 33 referees:

Atalanta-Bologna - Carmine Russo
Chievo-Torino - Pierpaolo Mariani
Fiorentina-Inter - Paolo Valeri
Juventus-Genoa - Gianpaolo Calvarese
Lazio-Palermo - Michael Fabbri
Milan-Empoli - Claudio Gavillucci
Pescara-Roma - Massimiliano Irrati
Sampdoria-Crotone - Nicola Rizzoli
Sassuolo-Napoli - Antonio Damato
Udinese-Cagliari - Pierpaolo Mariani

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies