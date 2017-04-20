Valeri for Fiorentina-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Valeri has been announced as the referee for Inter’s trip to Fiorentina on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri haven’t won in their last four games, and travel to the Artemio Franchi looking to get their Europa League hopes back on track. Click here for a match preview.

Today the AIA has announced the referees for Week 33, with Valeri assigned to the match in Florence.

The Viola’s last experience with Valeri was the 2-1 defeat at Milan in February, while Inter beat Genoa 2-0 in December with the 42-year-old in the middle.

Elsewhere, Claudio Gavillucci will take charge of Milan-Empoli and Massimiliano Irrati will oversee Roma’s trip to Pescara.

Serie A Week 33 referees:

Atalanta-Bologna - Carmine Russo

Chievo-Torino - Pierpaolo Mariani

Fiorentina-Inter - Paolo Valeri

Juventus-Genoa - Gianpaolo Calvarese

Lazio-Palermo - Michael Fabbri

Milan-Empoli - Claudio Gavillucci

Pescara-Roma - Massimiliano Irrati

Sampdoria-Crotone - Nicola Rizzoli

Sassuolo-Napoli - Antonio Damato

Udinese-Cagliari - Pierpaolo Mariani

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more