Paolo Valeri has been announced as the referee for Inter’s trip to Fiorentina on Saturday.
The Nerazzurri haven’t won in their last four games, and travel to the Artemio Franchi looking to get their Europa League hopes back on track. Click here for a match preview.
Today the AIA has announced the referees for Week 33, with Valeri assigned to the match in Florence.
The Viola’s last experience with Valeri was the 2-1 defeat at Milan in February, while Inter beat Genoa 2-0 in December with the 42-year-old in the middle.
Elsewhere, Claudio Gavillucci will take charge of Milan-Empoli and Massimiliano Irrati will oversee Roma’s trip to Pescara.
Serie A Week 33 referees:
Atalanta-Bologna - Carmine Russo
Chievo-Torino - Pierpaolo Mariani
Fiorentina-Inter - Paolo Valeri
Juventus-Genoa - Gianpaolo Calvarese
Lazio-Palermo - Michael Fabbri
Milan-Empoli - Claudio Gavillucci
Pescara-Roma - Massimiliano Irrati
Sampdoria-Crotone - Nicola Rizzoli
Sassuolo-Napoli - Antonio Damato
Udinese-Cagliari - Pierpaolo Mariani
