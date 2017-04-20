Klopp: ‘Liverpool won’t sign Hart’

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled-out a summer move for Torino loanee Joe Hart.

The goalkeeper is on loan with the Granata from Manchester City, but they cannot afford to buy him outright and are seeking another loan deal.

However, it has been reported that a permanent transfer to another English club is more likely, with Anfield mentioned as a possible destination.

The Reds boss was asked about his goalkeeping situation in his Press conference ahead of the Crystal Palace game.

“You ask about goalkeepers but you don’t say the name. Is it about Joe Hart?” asked Klopp.

“We don’t usually talk about these sort of things but in this particular case I think we can. He is a fantastic goalkeeper, the goalkeeper of the English national team, highest quality, but we have highest-quality goalkeepers.

“It is not for us in this moment and hopefully not in the future – not because of Joe but because we already have two strong goalkeepers.

“Danny Ward is at Huddersfield and playing a brilliant season. He is our player so we will bring him back so there is competition.

“The young ones have made really big steps, Caoimhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara, and that is really good.

“I understand the question but I cannot give the answer probably a few people want but we think about it all the time.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more