‘Inter lacking concentration’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli admits his Inter side have “lacked concentration for 95 minutes” in their recent winless run.

The Nerazzurri looked poised to make a late Champions League charge, but four games without a win have seen them fall out of the Europa League places.

Having thrown away a two-goal lead in the final seven minutes of last weekend’s Derby della Madonnina, the Coach admits that his side have lacked focus at times.

“We just have to think about putting the best team out, getting back to winning ways and finishing the season with positive results,” Pioli said in his Press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fiorentina.

“We’ve been running for six months, there’s not a long way to go now and I’m convinced that we can do it.

“Two situations have penalised us lately: managing the ball, because we’ve given possession away cheaply, and dead balls. We need to work on that.

“I’ve never thought too far forward or about the past. We’ve played every game to the maximum, it’s clear that during the season there could be physical peaks and troughs.

“Beyond tactical factors, in recent games we’ve lacked concentration for 95 minutes and these are the mistakes you pay for.

“The derby was a particular game, it’s hard to find things to criticise other than concentration and defending dead balls.

“We’ve analysed the mistakes which we weren’t making in the past and we need to improve our performances.

“We want to show that we can do well and finish the season in the best possible position.

“Is the Europa League the objective? It has to be, we need to get back to winning ways and improve our position.”

