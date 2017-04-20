Milan return for Musacchio

By Football Italia staff

Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio reportedly still wants to move to Milan, and he could arrive for around €15m.

The Rossoneri attempted to sign the Argentine last summer, but delays to the takeover of the club by Chinese investors saw the deal collapse.

Now Yonghong Li’s consortium has completed their purchase, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Diavolo could return for Musacchio.

The centre-back is still keen to make the move to San Siro, and with his contract expiring in the summer of 2018 he could be available for less than the €30m the Spanish club demanded last summer.

The newspaper believes that Musacchio could be bought for between €15m and €18m, and he could be the first signing of the new era.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more