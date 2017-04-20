Zapata: ‘Li will remember my name!’

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Zapata discusses his last-minute goal for Milan against Inter - “Yonghong Li will remember my name!”

The centre-back forced a 97th-minute equaliser over the line in last Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina, completing a Rossoneri comeback from 2-0 down.

“I don’t even know how I got it, I just saw the ball coming in,” Zapata explained to Milan TV.

“Maybe I got it with my shin, a bit of my foot… a bit of everything. These are the games where you fight more and I was fired-up.

“I think we finished a great game in a beautiful way. Every player dreams of this, I’m very lucky and very happy.

“Yonghong Li? At least he’ll remember my name!”

The Diavolo currently sit in sixth-place in Serie A, which will be good enough for the Europa League as long as Lazio finish in the top-five or win the Coppa Italia final.

“We’re a very united and humble group. We’re very together, and you can see that in the games when there are difficult moments.

“We’re on the right track and our goal is to return to Europe.”

