Cairo: ‘€100m or Belotti stays’

By Football Italia staff

President Urbano Cairo urges Andrea Belotti to stay at Torino, and won’t sell for less than his €100m release clause.

The striker is joint top-scorer in Serie A this season with 25 goals, and his form has seen him linked with a number of high-profile European clubs.

“Belotti has a €100m clause,” Cairo reminded journalists at the Press launch for the Giro d’Italia.

“If no offer equal to that figure arrives and he doesn’t want to go, I’d be happy to keep him.

“As far as I’m concerned, he should stay at Torino for at least another year, have a great season and go to the World Cup with another great season behind him, his second after this great season.”

