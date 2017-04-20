NEWS
Thursday April 20 2017
Sousa clause expires?
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Paulo Sousa’s Fiorentina renewal clause has expired, making it all-but certain he’ll leave at the end of the season.

There was an option in the Portuguese Coach’s contract which would have triggered another year on his contract.

However, Sky is now reporting that the deadline has passed for the renewal, making it practically certain that Sousa will not be on the Viola bench next season.

Sassuolo’s Eusebio Di Francesco has been touted as possible replacement, while Stefano Pioli could return to his former club if Inter decide not to keep him.

