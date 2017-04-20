Parolo: ’68 points for Europa’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo believes Lazio will need to reach 68 points to assure Europa League qualification.

The Biancocelesti currently sit in fourth-place in Serie A, five points clear of seventh-placed Inter.

Simone Inzaghi’s side could enter Europe by winning the Coppa Italia or finishing sixth, but the midfielder believes they’ll need at least two more wins.

“We want to defend fourth-place,” Parolo said on Lazio Style Radio.

“We dropped two points at Genoa but we showed our character. We’re fired-up and we want to start again strongly. Sunday will be an important match [against Palermo] and it will tell us a lot about our path.

“We need to win as many as possible from here until the end, if we could reach 68 points then we’d mathematically be in Europe.

“We want to get the Lazio points record [currently 72 in the 1999-2000 season in an 18-team League] and it would be nice to finish the season close to the big teams.

“This team has strong DNA, we don’t want to lose that and beating us is difficult for everyone.”

