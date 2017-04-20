Pochettino: ‘Inter, speak to Levy’

By Football Italia staff

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino challenges Inter to “speak to Daniel Levy” if they want Toby Alderweireld.

It was reported yesterday that the Nerazzurri are looking to sign the Belgian centre-back in the summer, but the Spurs chairman is famous for driving a hard bargain.

“Speak with Daniel,” Pochettino smiled in his pre-Chelsea Press conference.

“Some clubs are interested in some players. It’s very clear they need to knock on the door of Daniel Levy.

“The players that will leave the club is always a club decision. All the players have contract for the next two or three years minimum and we are not worried.

“I invite the clubs who want players from Tottenham to visit the training ground and meet our chairman. Nobody has doubts about Toby, no.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more