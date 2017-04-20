Coppa: VAR and change of date?

By Football Italia staff

Tickets for the Coppa Italia final go on sale on Friday, but the date of the match may have to be changed.

Juventus and Lazio will face each other at Stadio Olimpico, with tickets going on sale tomorrow priced between €35 and €120.

Season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets first, followed by a second round of sales for fans “involved in various loyalty initiatives” and a third and final sale to the general public if any tickets remain.

The match is scheduled for Friday June 2, but Juve’s progression to the Champions League semi-finals means it may have to be moved.

The final of the competition is scheduled for the following day, so if the Bianconeri get to Cardiff the cup final will have to be moved.

In 2015, the same two sides reached the final and the game had to be moved from June 7 to May 20, as Juventus reached the Champions League final in Berlin.

The Coppa final could also see the use of Video Assistant Referees, as Il Tempo reports both clubs have agreed to use the technology during the match.

However, the Lega Serie A must gain approval from FIFA and the International Football Association Board.

