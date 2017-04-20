Ranieri: 'I'd return to Italy, but...'

Claudio Ranieri would return to work in Italy, “but as a Roma fan, it couldn’t be for Lazio” and tips Real Madrid for the Champions League.

The former Leicester City manager received the Premio Tor Vergata award for ethics in sport today in his home city of Rome.

“I want to get back to work and I do feel more of a European Coach,” he told reporters including La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I have received some proposals already, including from national teams, but I’d prefer to work at a club so I could spend every day with the lads.

“I am waiting for a good project. I have to feel that it’s something I believe in so that I can give 100 per cent, otherwise I would not accept.

“I’d come back to train in Italy, yes, but not for Lazio… I am towards the end of my career now. If it had happened at the start then I would’ve accepted, but today, as a Roma fan, it couldn’t be for Lazio.

“Having said that, I do like the way they are playing this season.”

Ranieri is also a former Juventus Coach, so how does he view their attempts at the Treble?

“I think Real Madrid are the favourites for the Champions League, but watch out for Atletico Madrid and Monaco, as they are not to be taken for granted.

“Juventus are having some spectacular years, growing season on season thanks to the club planning. As an Italian, of course I am cheering on Juve in the Champions League.

“The Bianconeri are determined and that is already an important element. It will be fundamental they reach the showdowns in the best physical shape and maintain the same wonderful spirit of sacrifice seen so far.”

