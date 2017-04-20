NEWS
Thursday April 20 2017
Hamsik doubt for Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik is in doubt for Sunday’s Serie A trip to Sassuolo, as the Napoli captain has been training separately from the group.

It kicks off at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Hamsik has been training on a separate schedule to the rest of the squad for the last few days.

It’s not believed to be a serious injury, but Maurizio Sarri could opt to rest the Slovakia international for this weekend.

Piotr Zielinski would be the one to step in and take his midfield spot in Reggio-Emilia.

Hamsik is rarely given time off, playing 43 competitive games for Napoli this season, in which he scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies