Hamsik doubt for Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik is in doubt for Sunday’s Serie A trip to Sassuolo, as the Napoli captain has been training separately from the group.

It kicks off at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Hamsik has been training on a separate schedule to the rest of the squad for the last few days.

It’s not believed to be a serious injury, but Maurizio Sarri could opt to rest the Slovakia international for this weekend.

Piotr Zielinski would be the one to step in and take his midfield spot in Reggio-Emilia.

Hamsik is rarely given time off, playing 43 competitive games for Napoli this season, in which he scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more