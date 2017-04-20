Marcelino option for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Former Villarreal Coach Marcelino, who had been interviewed for the Inter job, is the latest candidate for Roma next season.

The 51-year-old Spaniard is currently a free agent after walking away from Villarreal in August 2016.

He was one of several tacticians given a formal interview by Inter patrons Suning Group for the San Siro bench earlier this season, but in the end they opted for Stefano Pioli.

According to ASRomaLive.it, incoming Giallorossi director of sport Monchi suggested Marcelino as a good option to replace Luciano Spalletti next term.

While Spalletti has not made his exit official, the contract is due to expire in June and he is refusing to discuss an extension.

Marcelino has only ever worked in Spain with Sporting Gijon, Recreativo Huelva, Racing, Real Zaragoza, Sevilla and Villarreal.

