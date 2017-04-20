Cornelius close to Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are reportedly very close to sealing a deal for FC Copenhagen striker Andreas Cornelius.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the 24-year-old Danish international is expected to make the transfer for a total €3.5m.

It’ll be the first of several reinforcements to the squad if they qualify for the Europa League.

There are even suggestions Cornelius was in Italy over the last few days to meet Atalanta directors in person.

This would be his second attempt at success outside Denmark, having previously struggled during a six-month spell at Cardiff City in 2013-14.

He failed to score a goal in eight appearances for the club, partly due to some injury problems, and returned home after that €8.7m move.

