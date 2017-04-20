Orsi: 'Juve better than Mou's Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter assistant manager Nando Orsi claims this Juventus “is better” than Jose Mourinho’s Treble-winning Nerazzurri.

The Bianconeri are on track for a possible Treble this season after reaching the Champions League semi-final, Coppa Italia Final against Lazio and sitting eight points clear at the top of Serie A.

Orsi was asked whether Max Allegri’s Juventus could follow in the footsteps of that 2010 Inter side?

“This Juve plays better and I think are more aware of their capabilities than Inter were,” Orsi told Radio Radio.

“You could see no fear in the way they approached the second leg at Camp Nou last night and Juventus proved themselves superior to Barcelona.

“The truth is not only did they defend very well, but also wasted chances to win it on the counter-attack. Allegri deserves praise for making the most of his squad.

“Having Mario Mandzukic on the left is a great idea on a tactical level.”

Orsi was assistant manager at Inter from 2004 to 2007 under Roberto Mancini, who he also worked for at Lazio.

