Serie A sides track 'new Tevez' Torres

By Football Italia staff

Juventus, Inter, Udinese, Sassuolo, Atalanta and Palermo are among the clubs tracking Boca Juniors teenage striker Marcelo Torres.

The 18-year-old forward was the stand-out performer for Argentina in the recent Sub-20 South American tournament, scoring five goals.

He impressed with his determination and tactical versatility, able to play as a centre-forward, on the right or left wing.

According to Il Messaggero, the ‘new Carlos Tevez’ has already been approached by the likes of Inter, Juventus, Chievo, Bologna, Udinese, Sassuolo, Atalanta and Palermo.

Torres has a €9m release clause in his contract, but Boca Juniors could be tempted to sell for €5m with a 20 per cent cut of any future transfer.

Juventus and Inter could have the upper hand if they sign the player in ‘synergy’ with another Serie A club, therefore allowing Torres to gain Serie A experience and not fill one of their precious non-EU player slots.

