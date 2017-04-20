Real Madrid wanted Galliani

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani was offered the role of new technical director at Real Madrid, claim Mundo Deportivo.

Galliani was in charge of transfers for 31 years at San Siro, appointed when President Silvio Berlusconi bought the club on the verge of bankruptcy.

Together, they turned the Rossoneri into the most successful club side in the world.

With the Chinese takeover led by Yonghong Li now complete, Galliani is out of a job and already said he won’t work for any other Italian team.

He always had a very strong rapport with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and, according to Mundo Deportivo, wanted him to be the new technical director.

This would involve either sharing duties with or replacing Jose Angel Sanchez.

In any case, it’s also reported Galliani turned down the proposal which would’ve seen him move to Spain along with his fellow former Milan director Ariedo Braida, currently at Barcelona.

Galliani has been mentioned as a possible future Lega Serie A or FIGC President.

