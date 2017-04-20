Juventus move to secure Kean

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are looking to the future and that means locking prodigious striker Moise Kean down to a new contract.

Only turning 17 in February, he became the first player born in the year 2000 to feature in Serie A and the Champions League.

Born near Turin from Ivorian parents, Kean has played his international football for Italy throughout all the youth levels.

This season he has nine goals and five assists in 12 Primavera youth team games.

According to Mediaset Premium, director Beppe Marotta is already working out a way of ensuring their investment in Kean is protected.

He is wanted by the likes of Ajax, Arsenal, Nice, Manchester City and Chelsea.

In Italy, professional contracts can only be signed after turning 18, but agent Mino Raiola has assured Juve he won’t allow anyone to poach Kean.

