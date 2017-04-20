Milan interest in Dzeko?

By Football Italia staff

Roma hitman Edin Dzeko is reportedly among the options Milan are looking at for next season if they fail to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Yesterday Coach Vincenzo Montella had a three-hour summit with new directors Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone, as the club takeover by Yonghong Li was completed last week.

The first order of business is finding a new centre-forward to replace Carlos Bacca.

Multiple sources have Aubameyang as the first choice, because the Borussia Dortmund hero started his career at the Milan youth academy and is considered the one that got away.

However, Mediaset Premium now suggest that Dzeko is their Plan B for next season, having finally settled in Serie A after a difficult opening campaign.

The 31-year-old is currently joint-Serie A top scorer with 25 goals and seven assists, but in 46 competitive games this season he found the net 35 times.

Roma may well need to sell one of their star names to help balance the books and Dzeko would be a good candidate for the chop, especially if they are able to get €18m for the Bosnia international.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more