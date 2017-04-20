Inter scouts for Tielemans again

By Football Italia staff

Inter have again sent scouts to watch Youri Tielemans in action for Anderlecht against Manchester United tonight.

The Belgium international midfielder turns 20 next month, but is already a key figure for his club.

He starts tonight in the Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford and Sky Sport Italia note that Inter representatives are again present.

This is the fifth time they have viewed Tielemans from the stands and a summer offer is on the cards.

Inter are by no means alone in tracking the player, who is under contract with Anderlecht until June 2020.

There is also interest from several English, German and French clubs with the price-tag already well above €20m.

