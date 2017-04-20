'Organised crime in Genoa ultras'

By Football Italia staff

It’s claimed Genoa ultras include a “strong presence from organised crime who behave very much like the Mafia and the club mediates meetings with players.”

The Anti-Mafia Commission investigation into attempts by organised crime to infiltrate ultras groups continues and politician Marco Di Lello spoke after testimony from Genoa Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi.

“There is a strong presence from organised crime and people with criminal records in the Genoa ultras movement,” said Di Lello.

“The behaviour is very similar to that of a Mafia-style organisation. We also received confirmation of ‘promiscuous meetings’ with players, often mediated by the club.

“In this case, it looks as if Genoa are not entirely unaware of what is happening. The situation is calmer at Sampdoria, albeit not ideal.

“This is becoming a pattern and it confirms the importance of our investigation.”

Juventus have also been involved in the investigation, but denied knowledge of organised crime in their ultras groups.

