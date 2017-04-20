'Do Roma want Pellegrini back?'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini is attracting a lot of attention at Sassuolo, but his agent warns “we’ll have to see if Roma want him back or not.”

The Italy Under-21 international midfielder came up through the Giallorossi youth academy and was sold to Sassuolo in July 2015.

However, Roma retain an option to buy for €8m at the end of the season.

“At the end of the season we’ll evaluate the situation and see if Roma want him back or not,” agent Giampiero Pocetta told Retesport.

“Lorenzo has proved he is an important player, so it’s natural to think he wants to continue that growth process.

“His future will depend on the project and the opportunity to play regularly. I don’t expect anything from Roma, but the player has great potential and is proving that on the pitch.

“It’s no coincidence that he has received interest from many European clubs.”

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals with eight assists in 32 competitive games for Sassuolo this season.

He also has three goals in seven caps for Italy at Under-21 level.

