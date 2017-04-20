Saponara: 'Fiorentina-Inter crossroads'

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara is still getting settled at Fiorentina, but sees Saturday’s showdown with Inter as “the crossroads for Europe.”

The creative midfielder made the move from Empoli in January and so far has one goal with two assists in eight competitive games.

“I can certainly give more to the team, as I am still not completely within the tactics of the Coach,” the 25-year-old said on Sky Sport Italia.

“I am coming here from a different mentality and another approach to the game, so it takes a little time to get in sync with my new teammates. These are not things that suddenly happen.”

The Viola are in eighth place, four adrift of Saturday’s opponents Inter and with a very slim chance of breaking back into the European places.

“I think this is the crossroads for Europe. There are so few games left and it can be one of the last opportunities, especially against a direct rival for position.

“We want to pick up points and try to achieve the result we’ve been fighting for this season.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more