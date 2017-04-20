NEWS
Thursday April 20 2017
Udinese offer for Maximiliano Gomez
By Football Italia staff

“Udinese have offered $3.25m for Maximiliano Gomez,” revealed the Defensor Sporting striker’s agent.

The 20-year-old centre-forward has 12 goals and five assists in 23 competitive games for Defensor this season.

“Udinese have offered $3.25m for Maximiliano Gomez,” Pablo Bentancur told Sport 890 in Uruguay.

“He was recommended to me by Diego Polenta, who said he was impossible to mark and had driven him crazy.”

Gomez came up through the Defensor youth academy and was promoted to the senior squad in July 2015.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies