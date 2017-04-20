NEWS
Thursday April 20 2017
Atalanta to pay €5m for Mendez
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are reportedly ready to activate the €5m release clause for Deportivo Alaves winger Edgar Mendez.

He turns 26 next month and is under contract with the Spanish side until June 2019.

According to Cadena Ser, Atalanta are so impressed that they are prepared to pay the full €5m release clause in his deal.

This is to get him locked down before interest from Germany, Turkey and Valencia can intensify.

He can play on the left or right wing.

Mendez has scored an impressive eight goals with one assist in 27 competitive games this season.

