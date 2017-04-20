Caprari would celebrate with Roma

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma youth academy product Gianluca Caprari promised he will celebrate if he scores for Pescara on Monday.

The 23-year-old striker is going to come up against his hometown club, although he has already been sold to Inter.

“If I were to score, I’d celebrate, exactly as I did earlier this season,” assured Caprari.

“Even though it’s against Roma, the club where I grew up, this is a game like any other for me. I will have no strong emotions.

“Roma made their choices at the time when I was in the academy, but today I am at Pescara, next year at Inter and I know that I owe a lot to Roma.

“I left early, partly because I didn’t start very well, but I am proud to wear the Pescara jersey now. We’ll try to do our best and it might be extra motivation for those of us with a past at Roma.

“We proved in recent matches against Milan, Empoli and Juventus that we can hold out against the top clubs, even if the table says otherwise.”

