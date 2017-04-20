NEWS
Thursday April 20 2017
Milan appoint Communications Officer
By Football Italia staff

Milan have formally appointed Fabio Guadagnini as their new Chief Communications Officer.

The 52-year-old journalist has been put in charge of the Department of Communications.

He’ll also deal with Milan TV as well as public relations.

Guadagnini had worked at Fox Sports in Italy, but left in October 2015 to join the later abandoned bid for Rome to get the 2024 Olympics.

Milan completed the takeover by Yonghong Li last week and already hired Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli.

