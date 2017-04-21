Milan 'only €50m transfer budget'

By Football Italia staff

Milan will only have €50m at their disposal for the summer transfer market, reports suggest.

After a takeover from Chinese investors was completed, it was thought that the Rossoneri would invest a great deal in the team at the end of the campaign.

Reports have linked the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette with a move to San Siro, but according to Leggo the budget will be set at a strict €50m.

This figure does not include any funds raised from the sale of players such as Carlos Bacca, but club executives Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli would have to be scrupulous in the transfer market if the report is accurate.

