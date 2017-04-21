Pavoletti an option for Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are said to be ready to turn to Napoli striker Leonardo Pavoletti in the event that Nikola Kalinic leaves this summer.

After turning down a bumper move to China in January, the Croatian declared his loyalty to the Viola, but is also said to have a strong bond with Coach Paulo Sousa.

With Vice President Giancarlo Antognoni already having confirmed that the Portuguese boss will leave in the summer, this leaves a question mark over the future of the striker.

According to La Nazione, this could see sporting director Pantaleo Corvino move for Pavoletti, who has found little playing time with the Partenopei since a January transfer from Genoa.

The 28-year-old has made just two Serie A starts in Naples, with the form of Dries Mertens and the return to fitness of Arkadiusz Milik limiting his appearances under Coach Maurizio Sarri.

