Juve-Monaco in UCL semi-final

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have pulled out AS Monaco in the draw for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The other fixture will be a Madrid derby as Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid.

The ties will be played on May 2nd and 3rd with the return legs scheduled for May 9th and 10th.

Juve will travel to Monaco for the the first leg with the second played at Juventus stadium.

Should the Bianconeri reach the final, they will be the nominal home team in Cardiff.

