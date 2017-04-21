Montolivo almost ready for selection

By Football Italia staff

Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo is reportedly nearing a return from a cruciate ligament injury.

The Rossoneri captain suffered the ACL tear during Italy’s match with Spain back in October after coming off worst after a collision with Sergio Ramos.

Today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that the 32-year-old is almost ready for selection by Vincenzo Montella after a six-month layoff.

The Coach will likely exercise caution in calling Montolivo up to the squad however, with the final decision on his availability resting with the tactician.

