Tacchinardi: 'Super draw for Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi insists the semi-final fixture with AS Monaco is a ‘super draw’ for the Bianconeri.

The other fixture will see the two Madrid teams face off against each other, and the 41-year-old thinks this is favourable for Max Allegri’s side.

"It's super draw, they are the weakest team of three possible," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Of course Monaco deserve the utmost respect.

"The away match in Monte Carlo will be important, because the principality team does not have much experience and the stadium factor can be decisive."

