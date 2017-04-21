Nedved: 'Juve are ready'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Vice-President Pavel Nedved insists his side are ready to face Monaco with 'our maximum potential'.

The Bianconeri were drawn against the Ligue 1 side in the Champions League semi-final.

Others have suggested that the Bianconeri have received the most favourable fixture, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid making up the other semi-final, but Nedved refused to be drawn on such claims.

"It’s hard to say which was the best team to face meet because this competition has shown that you can never make a mistake," the Czech told the Press after the draw.

"I hope and believe we will be ready to meet this challenge with the maximum of our potential.

"We are expecting a very young team that runs a lot and that's always a complicated thing."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more